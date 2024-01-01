rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975346
Exhibit in the Tokyo National Museum, Tokyo, Japan. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the public domain.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Exhibit in the Tokyo National Museum, Tokyo, Japan. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the public domain.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975346

View License

Exhibit in the Tokyo National Museum, Tokyo, Japan. This artwork is old enough so that it is in the public domain.

More