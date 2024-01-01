Identifier: dogsofboytown00dyer (find matches)Title: The dogs of BoytownYear: 1918 (1910s)Authors: Dyer, Walter A. (Walter Alden), 1878-1943Subjects: DogsPublisher: New York, H. Holt and companyContributing Library: New York Public LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: MSNView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:rge, but I dont think hewould be entirely out of the running in a novice class.I understand he is a registered and pedigreed dog, andhe certainly shows evidences of good breeding. Inmy judgment he comes closer to his breeds standardthan any other dog in this show. The second prize, this handsome dog collar, iswon by Romulus, English setter, owned by ErnestWhipple. He is a litter brother of Remus, but he isbetter developed and has a better coat. He is a first-class specimen of the Llewellyn type, and though thereare a few points in which he falls below the strictbench-show standard, he is a splendid setter. The third prize, which will perhaps be better ap-preciated by its recipient than any of the others, is a THE BOYTOWN DOG SHOW 179 box of dog biscuit. I hope, however, that it will notform his sole diet, as he is doubtless accustomed to amore varied and palatable menu. This prize is wonby Gypsie, smooth fox terrier, owned by RichardAVheaton. Gyp is a little off type in some respects,Text Appearing After Image:Boston Terrier but I have decided that, according to my score ofpoints, he is the third best dog in the show. Mr. Hartshorn bowed and withdrew, while Mrs.Hartshorn remarked to a friend that she didn^t be-lieve he had ever made such a long speech before inhis life. The spectators crowded around the winnersto congratulate the three boys and to pat and admiretheir dogs. More than one person in that barn had his i8o THE DOGS OF BOYTOWN or her eyes opened that day for the first time to thepoints of excellence of dog-flesh. Still, there weresome who stepped back to the bench where Rags sat,an uncomprehending spectator, and assured him thathe was the best dog in the show after all, and thathe would have received the silver cup if they hadbeen the judges. Ernest and Theron had never knowna happier day of triumph, and even Dick Wheaton,who had received his prize with a supercilious smile,appeared to be a bit softened for the time being andto show some pride in his ownership of the much-abusedNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
