Identifier: brainasorganofmi00bast (find matches)Title: The brain as an organ of mindYear: 1896 (1890s)Authors: Bastian, H. CharltonSubjects: Brain Nervous System Physiology Brain Nervous system Psychology, ComparativePublisher: New York : D. Appleton and CompanyContributing Library: University of Connecticut LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: University of Connecticut LibrariesView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Pig. 135.- The Brain of a Bushwoman, upper as-pect. (Heath, after Marshall.) F, Frontal loba; O, occipital lobe; P, parietallobe ; d, d, fissure of Rolando; P, parieto-occipitalfissure •,A,A, supra-marginal lobule. 2, 2, Middle, and tion ; 10,10, upper, and 11, 11, lower occipital convolu- gJ^alloWtion. a, a, first, and /3, second connecting convolutions. Chap. XXL) OF THP: HUMAN BRAIN. 381 compared with that of the European, was found to bespecially defective in depth and vertical height. Fissures, Lobes, and Convolutions of the Cere-brum. The fissure of Sylvius in the Bushwomansbrain extends well backwards, but inclines more upwardsthan in the European brain,* and its course is markedsoon after its commencement by a peculiar horizontalstep Its mar/T^ins are not very closely adaptedText Appearing After Image:Fig. 136.—The Brain of a Biishwoman, lateral aspect. (Heath, after Marshall)Letters and figures of reference in part as in last figiue. T, temporal lobe ; c. island ofReil; e, e, fissure of Sylvius ; 1, 1, lower or third fronlal convolution ; 7, 7 ; 8, 8 ; 9, 9,three temporal convolutions ; /, /, and g, g, parallel, and inferior temporal fissures. together, especially opposite the hinder border of thefrontal lobe, which is here very defective. The fissure,indeed, is so patent, that without any separation of itsmargins, a jDortion of the island of Reil or central lobe (C),though small, is distinctly visible. This condition recallsto mind the foetal state of the human cerebrum (fig. 128), * These are marks of low development. In more liigldy developedbrains the Sylvian fissure is shorter as well as more horizontal indirection. 382 ■ THE EXTERNAL CONFIGURATION but, so far as I am aware, is not present in any adultquadrumanous brain. The defect in the frontal lobeexplains the remarkabNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons