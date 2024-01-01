Identifier: newbookofdogcomp01leig (find matches)Title: The new book of the dog : a comprehensive natural history of British dogs and their foreign relatives, with chapters on law, breeding, kennel management, and veterinary treatmentYear: 1911 (1910s)Authors: Leighton, Robert, 1859-1934Subjects: DogsPublisher: London New York : CassellContributing Library: Webster Family Library of Veterinary MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Tufts UniversityView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:maketh it any matterthough he be not swifte, for he is but tofight at home, and to give warning of theenemie. Coming to more recent times, there isconstant record of the Mastiff having beenkept and carefully bred for many generationsin certain old families. One of the oldeststrains of Mastiffs was that of Lyme Hall,in Cheshire. They were large, powerfuldogs, and longer in muzzle than thosewhich we are now accustomed to see.Mr. Kingdon, who was an ardent Mastiffbreeder fifty years ago, maintained thatthis strain had been preserved without anyoutcross whatever. On the other hand,it has been argued that this is a statementimpossible to prove, as no record of pedi-grees was kept. One well-known breederof former years goes further than this,and states that Mr. Legh had admitted tohim that an outcross had been resorted to. Another old and valuable strain wasthat of the Mastiffs kept by the Duke ofDevonshire at Chatsworth. It is to thesetwo strains that the dogs of the presentdav trace back.Text Appearing After Image:THE ENGLISH MASTIFF. 23 During the earlier part of the past cen-tury the most noted Mastiff breeders wereMr. Lukey and Captain Gamier, and alittle later Mr. Edgar Hanbury. Mr. Lukeylaid the foundation of his kennel, whichafterwards became so famous, by thepurchase of a brindle bitch from the Chats-worth kennels. Among the many celebrateddogs owned and bred by Mr. Lukey must Bloodhounds, a breed with which hisname will ever be associated. Mr.Greens Monarch (2,316) was another fawnstanding over 33 inches high. As a sirehe was principally noted as having siredScawfell (5,311), Nero (6,373), and Gwen-dolen (6,390). The last, when mated withCardinal, produced many good Mastiffs.Rajah (2,333) was a well-known winner \ IP I III-IP(11 il ,!f;iM 1ANote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
