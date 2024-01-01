"Heritage", by Louis James Nolan, Jr. (signed on the lower left), gouache on illustration board, painted and printed in 1959; re-printed in 1973, used throughout the Vietnam War and post-Vietnam War era. Nolan painted it under contract to the Navy Recruiting Command. It is one of the most recognized Navy images of the past 60 years and was recently incorporated into the logo of the Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC). The original painting hangs in the stairwell of the Fleet and Family Support Center aboard Naval Base San Diego. Nolan's brother, Bryan Hoyt Nolan (1944–2010), who then was a sailor, and Nolan's son, James Nolan, posed for the painting. Nolan painted it in his backyard in Bethesda, Maryland.[11] The painting depicts a Petty Officer First Class holding the hand of a child on a pier, looking at the historic USS Constitution (Old Ironsides). Catalog no. NH 67050-KN; NH Accession nos. 83-076-A & 69-274-V-01; OCLC 895002022.RAD 67509RAD 74715
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons