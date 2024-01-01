https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975505Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo cutaway views of the orbital workshop showing details of the living and working quarters.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975505View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1075 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3136 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4432 x 3971 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo cutaway views of the orbital workshop showing details of the living and working quarters.More