Midnight Sun 1940 Eric Ravilious 1903-1942 Presented by the War Artists Advisory Committee 1946Ravilious was attached to the Admiralty with the honorary rank of Captain, Royal Marines from February 1940. Submarines in Dry Dock was probably painted at Chatham or Sheerness where he spent much of the first two months of his service as a war artist. Midnight Sun was painted shortly after, on a trip to Norway in a destroyer. Gallery label, September 2004http://www.tate.org.uk/art/work/N05723
