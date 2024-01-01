USA. H. R. Hopps (1869-1937). Destroy this Mad Brute (Destroy this crazy brute). 1917. 82 x 59 cm. (Slg.Nr. 3262) The illustration on the poster (as well as in the film of 1930) goes back to the figure of the people consuming monkeys in the work of the French painter and sculptor Gustave Doré. The German humanity is represented as a giant ape with Pickelhaube absolutely denied. In one hand he holds a with "Culture" Marked bloody mace, an allusion to the "Manifesto of the 93", a statement of 93 major intellectuals and artists of the German Empire in favor of the war. The kidnapped woman, clutching should represent the German-occupied neutral Belgium. After German submarines had actually reached American shores, and the unrealistic fear but effective scenario was set up a US invasion by the German army.
