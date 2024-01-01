From the famous series of four posters by Newbould. An example of how an inter-war travel poster style was usedunchanged during the war to arouse patriotic feelings for an idealised pastoral Britain, defined by the landscape of southern England. Newbould was a noted designer of travel posters. In 1942 he joined the War Office as an assistant designer to Abram Games.whole: the image occupies the majority. The title is partially integrated and positioned along the bottom edge, in grey and in black. The text is separate and placed at the top edge right, in grey. All set against a white background. image: a view over the South Downs, with a shepherd and his dog herding sheep in the foreground. Various farm buildings, surrounding a large house, are positioned in the background left. text: 'The South Downs' your BRITAIN. Fight for it now FRANK NEWBOULD ADAMS BROS. and SHARDLOW LTD. ISSUED BY A.B.C.ADESIGNED BY P.R.2.86.
