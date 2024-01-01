rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975580
&laquo; Strix africana &raquo; = Bubo africanus (Spotted Eagle-Owl) (1838) by Nicolas Huet & Jean Gabriel Pr&ecirc;tre.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

« Strix africana » = Bubo africanus (Spotted Eagle-Owl) (1838) by Nicolas Huet & Jean Gabriel Prêtre.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975580

View License

« Strix africana » = Bubo africanus (Spotted Eagle-Owl) (1838) by Nicolas Huet & Jean Gabriel Prêtre.

More