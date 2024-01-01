https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Chinese dragon; a medallion above it shows the White Hare of the Moon, at the foot of a cassia tree, making elixir of immortalityOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975606View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1200 x 1600 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Chinese dragon; a medallion above it shows the White Hare of the Moon, at the foot of a cassia tree, making elixir of immortalityMore