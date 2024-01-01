rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975636
Printed by Central Missourian, California, Mo.Title: Stud horse poster offering Bill Alexander, with cut of stallion, March 20, 1868

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9975636

