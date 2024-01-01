Identifier: fromearthtomoond00vern (find matches)Title: From the Earth to the Moon direct in ninety-seven hours and twenty minutes, and a trip round itYear: 1874 (1870s)Authors: Verne, Jules, 1828-1905Subjects:Publisher: New York : Scribner, ArmstrongContributing Library: University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignDigitizing Sponsor: University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:companions so much in going, would be repeated on theirreturn under the very same conditions. At this precise momentthey must act. Already the projectiles conical top was sensibly turned towardsthe lunar disc, presented in such a way as to utilize the whole ofthe recoil produced by the pressure of the rocket apparatus. Thechances were in favour of the travellers. If its speed was utterlyannulled on this dead point, a decided movement towards themoon would suffice, however slight, to determine its fall. Five minutes to one, said NichoU. All is ready, replied Michel Ardan, directing a lighted matchto the flame of the gas. Wait! said Barbicane, holding his chronometer in his hand. At that moment weight had no effect. The travellers felt inthemselves the entire disappearance of it. They were very nearthe neutral point, if they did not touch it. One oclock, said Barbicane. IMichol Ardan applied the lighted match to a train in com-munication with the rockets. No detonation was heard in theText Appearing After Image:AEDEN APPLIED THE LIGHTED MATCH. 11. .»««•: A STRUGGLE AGAINST THE IMPOSSIBLE. 297 inside, for there was no air. But, tliroiigli tlie scuttles Barbicanosaw a prolonged smoke, the flames of which were immediatelyextinguislied. The projectile sustained a certain shock, which was scneihlyfelt in the interior. The three friends looked and listened without speaking, andscarcely breathing. One might have heard the beating of theirheaits amidst this perfect silence. Are we falling ? asked Michel Ardan, at length. No, said Nicholl, since the bottom of the projectile is notturning to the lunar disc ! At this moment, Barbicane, quitting the scuttle, turned to histwo companions. He was frightfully pale, his forehead wrinkled,and his lips contracted. We are falling ! said he. Ah 1 cried Michel Ardan, on to the moon ? On to the earth ! The devil! exclaimed Michel Ardan,adding philosophically, well, when we came into this projectile we were very doubtfulas to the ease with which we should getNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons