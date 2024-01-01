This is a very attractive example of G. F. Cruchley's highly desirable 1848 Map of London, England. Covers London from Hyde Park in the west to the London Docks in the east. Extends north to include all of Regents Park and south as far as the South Western Terimini and Vauxhill Gardens. Offers full and color and detail to the street level with individual buildings noted. Map surrounded on left, right and bottom by a street by street index of the city. Title area to center. Backed on linen and bounded into its original linen folder. Cruchley issued various editions of this map from 1827. This issue, 1848, is not in the Hogwego catalogue and is one of the rarest.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons