rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975720
Title: The American farmer. A hand-book of agriculture for the farm and garden ..Identifier: americanfarmerha00onei (find…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Title: The American farmer. A hand-book of agriculture for the farm and garden ..Identifier: americanfarmerha00onei (find matches)Year: 1880 (1880s)Authors: O'Neill, F. W; Williams, H. LSubjects: AgriculturePublisher: New York, C. W. Carleton & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: Sloan FoundationView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:'Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975720

View License

Title: The American farmer. A hand-book of agriculture for the farm and garden ..Identifier: americanfarmerha00onei (find matches)Year: 1880 (1880s)Authors: O'Neill, F. W; Williams, H. LSubjects: AgriculturePublisher: New York, C. W. Carleton & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: Sloan FoundationView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:'Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.

More