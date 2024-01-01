Identifier: farmersmagazine1920toro (find matches)Title: Farmer's magazine (January-December 1920)Year: 1920 (1920s)Authors:Subjects: AgriculturePublisher: Toronto :Contributing Library: Fisher - University of TorontoDigitizing Sponsor: University of TorontoView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:WHAT THE SAMSON DOES DRAW BAR —will pull a two or three bottom plow.—will pull a tandem disc harrow—will pull two 20-ft. spike-tooth harrows.—will pull two four-horse grain drills.—will pull two 7 ft. binders —will pull large road grader or do any other h^ravg-duhjdraw-bar job. BELT POWER —will handle any heavy-duhj belt-power job. —will run a 22 to 24 inch grain separator —will run a 4 to 6 hole corn sheller. —will run a heavy buzz saw —will run a heavy-dutg grinder or ensilage cutter up to 14 —will run a centri&gal water pump for irrigation purposes. —will handle stone crusher or large concrete mixer —will handle large hay balers, and, in feet will do anybelt-power job requiring steady, reliable power withinthe range of the machine from morning till night. POWER FARMING WITH THESAMSON The Samson Tractor is a product of General Motors,makers oFsuch well known cars as the McLaughlin,Cadillac, Chevrolet, Oldsmobile, G. M. C. Trucks, etc. The Samson is thNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
