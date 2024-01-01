Identifier: highschoolastro00matt (find matches)Title: A high-school astronomy: in which the descriptive, physical, and practical are combined ..Year: 1859 (1850s)Authors: Mattison, Hiram, 1811-1868Subjects: AstronomyPublisher: New York, Mason brothersContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:rs in both hemi-spheres. To secure the advantages of observations at different points, Capt. Cook was 117. Node months of Venus ? Where line of nodes ? Why June andDecember her node months ? (Why only one month after those of Mercury ?) 118. When last transit of Venus ? Next ? (How many have been ob-served ? What said of Kittenhouse? Webster? WThen next foui transit*of Venus ? When first transit noticed ? What said of it ? That of 1769Cook—use of observations ?) 64 ASTRONOMY. sent to the Pacific in the bark Endeavor, where he perished subsequently by thehands of savages at one of the Sandwich islands. Observations upon these transits fur-nish data for important astronomical calculations. 119. In consequence of the earths annual revolutionaround the sun, he appears to travel eastward, throughall the signs of the zodiac, every 365£ days. It is thiseastward motion of the sun that causes the stars to riseand set earlier and earlier every night. suns apparent motion around the ecliptic.Text Appearing After Image:Let a person walk around a tree, for instance, at a short distance from it, »t*(l U *iUappear to sweep around the horizon in an opposite direction. So as the earth revivesannually about the sun, the sun appears to traverse the circle of the heavens in the oppo-site direction. Suppose the earth is at A on the 20th of March ; the sun will appear tohe at B in the opposite side of the ecliptic. As the earth moves on in her orWt from Ato C, the sun will appear to move from B to D; and will seem thus to traverse thewhole circle of the heavens every 3654: days, or as often as the earth revolves aroundhim. The time of the suns apparent entrance into the different constellations, as he jour-neys eastward, is usually laid down in almanacs. Thus: Sun enters T (Aries) 20th ofMarch, &c.; at which time the earth would enter the sign a? (Aquarius), and the sunwould seem to enter the opposite sign Aries. 119. What said of suns apparent motion ? Cause ? Time of revolution ?Effect upon trie starsNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
