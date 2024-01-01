Identifier: utahfarmerdevot1219utah_0 (find matches)Title: The Utah Farmer : Devoted to Agriculture in the Rocky Mountain RegionYear: 1913 (1910s)Authors: Utah State Agricultural College. Extension ServiceSubjects: Agriculture Farmers Farm management Farm produce Farmers' spousesPublisher: Lehi and Salt Lake City, Ut. CoContributing Library: University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignDigitizing Sponsor: University of Illinois Urbana-ChampaignView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:uring the day. Ifhay of this class is fed, it is all rightto feed a considerable quantity ofcorn for grain. The feeds which are generally fedin this section may be divided intotwo classes. The first includes those lacking in protein. They are usedmainly to produce fat and do nothave protein enough for milkproduction. In this class wehave -corn, corn fodder, timothy hay,straw, millet, and sorghum. Thesecond class of feeds includes thosewhich contain more protein to supplythe food necessary to produce milk.In this class we have clover, cowpeaand alfalfa hay, bran, oats, cottonseed and linseed meal. A good dailyration will include feeds from both ofthese classes and it is impossible tomake a suitable ration by feedingthose in the first class only. A good ration for a cow producingfrom 24 to 28 pounds of milk per day.would be all she would eat of cloveror alfalfa hay and for grain from 6 toS pounds of mixtures of bran, oataand barley. 32 (544) THE UTAH FARMER SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 1916 landText Appearing After Image:rower -Multiplied OAKLAND Power means tremendous reserve for thehard places—the mi&hty pull that takes the careasily through deep sand or mud and up the steephills without laboring or straining. Reserve power also means that in ordinary driving your car is run-ning easily—not &ivin& its greatest effort. This insures longer lifefor the motor and every part of the car. It means economy of gaso-line and oil. It means confidence and satisfaction for the driver. Let the nearest Oakland dealer demonstrate the Oakland of yourchoice. Write for Catalog. Oakland Motor Company, Pontiac Michigan The Oakland 6 — $ 7 9 5 f ob. Pontiac With all its strength and power, wei&hs only 2100pounds, fully equipped, ready for the road. Built forfive people. Also in Roadster body. The Oakland 8 — $1585 f.o.b. Pontiac With hifch speed motor, 73 h. p. Astonishing flexibil-ity and economy. Built for seven with room for more. The Oakland 4 —$1050 f.o.b. Pontiac With hi&h speed motorNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
