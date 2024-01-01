rawpixel
November 2, 1935 Official Souvenir Football Program for the Fordham versus Pitt game at the Polo Grounds in New York City by…
November 2, 1935 Official Souvenir Football Program for the Fordham versus Pitt game at the Polo Grounds in New York City by Grant Powers.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

