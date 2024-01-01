https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe great and small game of Europe, western & northern Asia and America; their distribution, habits, and structureOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9975833View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 835 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2378 x 3419 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe great and small game of Europe, western & northern Asia and America; their distribution, habits, and structureMore