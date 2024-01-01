Australian Government poster - "Australia: land of Tomorrow". This poster was displayed between 1949 and 1951 in reception rooms and dining halls at various migrant reception centers in Australia. It was placed to introduce and entice newcomers to Australia. The creator of this colourful and light-hearted poster, Joe Greenberg, was told later by a Czech migrant that it had been displayed in all the migrant camps in Europe, and had influenced him to come to Australia.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons