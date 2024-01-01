Identifier: mystictestbookor00rich (find matches)Title: The mystic test book; or, The magic of the cards. Giving the mystic meaning of these wonderful and ancient emblems in their relationship to the heavenly bodies, under all conditions; with rules and processes for reading or delineating the emblemsYear: 1919 (1910s)Authors: Richmond, Olney HSubjects: Fortune-telling Card gamesPublisher: Chicago, IllContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:THE TWELVE PKECIOUS STONES. In the mention of these twelve stones in the bible, partic-ular stress is laid upon the arrangement of them into rows.This has a peculiar significance. Perhaps, before the closeof this book, I may have a place where I can present thesestones in these rows for our Mystic friends to study over, inorder to see what mystic quality they have in those positions. The next engraving shows what stones rule under the THE MYSTIC TEST BOOK. 283 seven planets, and also the Earth. These are the recognizedrulers under the ancient reckoning, but all stones can beassigned to some planet, under the law of vibration.Text Appearing After Image:THE RULING STONES UNDER THE PLANETS. Since the publication of the first edition of the MysticTest Book, I have had a large number of letters fromappreciative persons who have studied the wonderful co-ordinations set forth regarding the triangular formation ofthe Grand Word. One first-class mathematician wrote: Any person whounderstands the branch of mathematics applying to right-angled triangles, cannot but admit the existence of higherintelligences in the universe than physical men, when he 284 THE MYSTIC TEST BOOK. observes the wonderful co-ordinating numbers of thattriangle. A noted Chicago writer said: Laying asideall mysteries, all assumption and all ordinary magic mani-festations connected with that well known combinationcalled playing cards, the co-ordinations found in Prof.Richmonds demonstration of the Mystic Triangle, alone isNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons