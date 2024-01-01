Identifier: mystictestbookor00rich (find matches)Title: The mystic test book; or, The magic of the cards. Giving the mystic meaning of these wonderful and ancient emblems in their relationship to the heavenly bodies, under all conditions; with rules and processes for reading or delineating the emblemsYear: 1919 (1910s)Authors: Richmond, Olney HSubjects: Fortune-telling Card gamesPublisher: Chicago, IllContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:the bottom form an emblem tarot; spotvalues 15, solar values 54, suit values 39, or 3 tarots in one. The next 9 emblems above constitute a perfect tarot;spots 18, suits 78, solar values 96. The next 9 cards are all court cards, and they form a perfecttarot, with spots 36, suits 39, solar values 75. Strange tosay, the spirit values of this tarot make a perfect tarot on allthe lines except one diagonal. 7 lines^l27, the eighthbeing imperfect by exactly the amount of the spirit double,89. The 9 emblems at the top make a perfect tarot withspots 15, suits 78, solar values 93. We thus have in thestem of the cross 4 tarots, each containing 3, making 12,equal to the houses of the Zodiac. The arms of the Cross are strangely occult in composition.They are remarkable examples of the exhibition of sevens,these mystic numbers representing the planets. The spot 302 THE MYSTIC TEST BOOK. values of each arm are 8 sevens in value. The spot valueof each section is just 4 sevens. Each section has a suitText Appearing After Image:TEST BOOK CKOSS OF OM. value of just 78, the well known tarot value seen in the THE MYSTIC TESt BOOK. 303 upright. Each half section of each arm has a solar valueof 106. There are just 7 spades and 7 hearts in both arms of thecross. These emblems can also be placed in such a positionthat the spots not only add 4 sevens across, but also perpen-dicularly the same, thus 10 1 4 13 6 8 12 2 2 9 7 10 10 10 5 3 How remarkable it is, that after four complete 3x3 tarotshave been taken froin the Test Book, the cards remainingshould have so many mystic properties based upon the deificnumber seven. The card representing the Christ comes in the center inhis old place on all the Crosses. Above His head is theMagi Card and with Him the 3 Marys. The 12 CourtCards emblematic of the 12 Signs of the Zodiac, haveanother face card with them in this cross, making 13, whichemblematizes the whole 13 points on our Altar. The whole13 forming a beautiful Court Diamond in the center ofthe cross. Taken as a wholeNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons