The astrologer of the nineteenth century
Year: 1825 (1820s)
Authors: Raphael, pseud., 1795-1832 Anglicus, Merlinus, junior, Gent
Subjects: Astrology Occultism
Publisher: London : Knight & Lacey

Text Appearing Before Image:sible beings to avoid, quit, and departthis ground, and do request that none of you, except those I have oc-casion to call at this time, be suffered to come within these sacred li-mits. These things I request in the name of the JFatfcer, of the S>on,and of the $oi£ <£;)O0t, Amen, Then dig a certain depth at the four parts of the compass, andbury the seal of the earth in each part, and no power, either visibleor invisible, shall have power to come near thee, or to interrupt thyproceedings. * These curious proceedings are copied literally from the MS before spoken of,and the Editor has thought proper to give the same orthography to the Latin andHebrew words as in the original, and, notwithstanding some part may be foundrather defective when compared with these languages as they are now used, yetthe high antiquity of the MS. will be a sufficient excuse for the difference in pointttfieiegance, should there be any. 217 ILLUSTRATION, No. XIX.FORM IN WHICH THE SPIRIT USUALLY APFEARS.Text Appearing After Image:INCANTATIONS FOR INVOKING THE SPIRIT TO VISIBLEAPPEARANCE. I conjure thee, 'ott, and the $0lp ®t)08t, andby the heavens, the air, the earth, and the sea, and by all that thereinis contained, that thou come shortly, and appear to me and my fel-lows, not terrible nor fearful, but in mild and peaceable form, withouthurt or envy to any of us. I conjure thee, Q3Qi\i, by all the holy words that 0tJ spake in thecreation of the world, and by all creatures visible and invisible, and 218 THE ASTROLOGER OF THE NINETEENTH CENTURY. by the four elements, and by the virtue of heaven, and by all theholy words that <&otJ spake unto Moses, and to all other prophets, andby the incarnation, pas
