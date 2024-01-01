Page 26 of a manuscript written mostly by Gutun Owain in the late 1400s. The diagram on this page is referred to as "The Zodiac Man". This part of the manuscript contains an assortment of texts about astrology and medicine. This combination was common in manuscripts all over Europe by the fifteenth century. To people in the Middle Ages there was close link between the time of year, the moon's seasons and other astrological factors and health and medical treatment, as they would affect the body's "humours".
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons