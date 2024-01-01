Identifier: astrologerofnine00raph (find matches)Title: The astrologer of the nineteenth centuryYear: 1825 (1820s)Authors: Raphael, pseud., 1795-1832 Anglicus, Merlinus, junior, GentSubjects: Astrology OccultismPublisher: London : Knight & LaceyContributing Library: Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons and Yale University, Cushing/Whitney Medical LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:ick into the ointment, and she had present ease, after sometime, we took the toothpick, and put it into vinegar, whereuponshe was presently in extreme pain; we then took it from out thevinegar, and again applied it unto the ungent, and she was imme-diately well, and so continued.—Blagraves Practice of Physic. THE SLEEP OF PLANTS. The common chicken weed, with white blossoms, affords a no-table instance of what is called the sleep of plants, for everynight, the leaves approach in pairs, so as to include within theirupper surface the tender rudiments of the new shoots, while the up-permost pair but one, at the end of the stalk, are furnished withlonger leaf stalks, than the others, so that they close on the termi-nating pair, and protect the branch.—Literary Chronicle. * Sir Kenelm Digby relates upon his own testimony many surprising in-stances of its wonderful efficacy, as also the celebrated Van Ilehnont and otherswho lived in tire seventeenth century. 509 ILLUSTRATION, No. LXXXI,Text Appearing After Image:CIRCLE VIII.—SECT. VII. A REPRESENTATION AND DESCRIPTION OF THE Btrfm anfl ©fittmrnfm* FROM A RARE GERMAN ALCHEMICAL MANUSCRIPT. The above illustration exhibits a correct view of the Urim andThummim; it consists of a pedestal formed according to the rules ofthe magical science, of a composition termed by the theurgists,electrum magicum, with the word -f* GBIoI)im + on the pedestal ;in the centre of this is placed a pillar, which supports an ovalchrystal, or polished surface set in gold, and around which mustbe inscribed the mighty name of supreme majesty + ^Twacrarrr-* In the possession of the Mercurii. 510 THE ASTROLOGER OF THE NINETEENTH CENTURY. matton -f. Round it are five small chrystals, to represent theanimal, vegetable, mineral, and astral kingdoms, and the one ontop to represent the A of the Lord. The whole must be preservedin a case free from dust. The Composition of the Electrum Magicum, Being a rare MS. Secret, that has never yet been made Public, Take four half ouncesNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
