rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975924
Entry #1 in the 1933 Rallye Monte Carlo was a Hotchkiss AM 80 S 3,485 ccm driven by Maurice Vasselle (standing in the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Entry #1 in the 1933 Rallye Monte Carlo was a Hotchkiss AM 80 S 3,485 ccm driven by Maurice Vasselle (standing in the centre). He had started in Tallinn and won the race overall this year[1].

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975924

View License

Entry #1 in the 1933 Rallye Monte Carlo was a Hotchkiss AM 80 S 3,485 ccm driven by Maurice Vasselle (standing in the centre). He had started in Tallinn and won the race overall this year[1].

More