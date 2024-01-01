rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9975979
National Parks and Monuments: Pueblos of the southwest. Poster shows pueblo dwellings with cactus and clay pot in foreground…
National Parks and Monuments: Pueblos of the southwest. Poster shows pueblo dwellings with cactus and clay pot in foreground (1930s) by Dorothy Waugh.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9975979

View License

Editorial use only

National Parks and Monuments: Pueblos of the southwest. Poster shows pueblo dwellings with cactus and clay pot in foreground (1930s) by Dorothy Waugh.

