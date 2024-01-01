Title: Stark fruitsIdentifier: CAT31282462 (find matches)Year: 1896 (1890s)Authors: Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co; Henry G. Gilbert Nursery and Seed Trade Catalog CollectionSubjects: Nurseries (Horticulture) Missouri Louisiana Catalogs; Fruit trees Seedlings Catalogs; Fruit Seedlings Catalogs; Nurseries (Horticulture); Fruit trees; FruitPublisher: Louisiana, MO. : Stark Bro's Nurseries & Orchards Co.Contributing Library: U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural LibraryDigitizing Sponsor: U.S. Department of Agriculture, National Agricultural LibraryView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:'Text Appearing After Image:JONATHAN, " Queen's Favorite A most delicious seedling of Spitzenburg. Tree far longer lived than Ben Davis. For last few years has sold higher than any other apple—see Chicago and other market reports. A great export apple; even Queen Victoria lately had a carload sent over for the royal table. Jonathan must be planted with other sorts for cross-pollination—in fact it is always safer to plant several sorts rather than large solid blocks of any one variety. il^Apples keep far better if picked soon as the seeds are brown ; this is applicable to Jonathan and ail apples which do not hang well until Oct 1st, as well as to summer and fall apples intended for shipment. WORTH 50 YEARS OF LIFE, says Prof. Bailey, to discover this cure for chronic constipation: Eat ripe fruit, all you can, half hour before each meal time—and at no Other time if case be severe. Will restore health and strength, "(renew youth," give sound sleep, bring happiness. Try it—worth more than money.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons