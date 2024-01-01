Identifier: anatomyphysiolog00jord (find matches)Title: "Anatomy, physiology and laws of health;"Year: 1885 (1880s)Authors: Jordan, Johnson H. (from old catalog)Subjects: Medicine, Popular Anatomy PhysiologyPublisher: Chicago, W. H. Moore & co.Contributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:in drawing one leg over the other, in the position of atailor when sewing. 29. Rectus femoris—30 Vastus externus—31 Vastus internus—these three extendor straiten the leg at the knee. 32. The tendon of the patella. 33. Gastrocnemus—to extend the foot. 34. Tibialis anticus—to bend the foot at the ankle. 36. Tendons of the Extensor digitorum communis—to extend the toes. Fig. 4—Back View of the Muscles. 3. Complexus—to draw the head backward. 4. Splenius (two, S. colli and S. capitis) —to draw the neck backward, and rotatethe head. 5. Masseter—to close the jaws. 6. Sterno-cleido—mastoideus—to draw the head forward. 7. Trapezius—to draw the shoulder up and backward. 8. Deltoid—to raise the humerus. 10. Triceps extensor—to extend the fore arm; 13, tendonous portion of the triceps;14, anterior edge of the triceps. 16. Supinator radii longus—to supinate the hand, or turn it upward. 17, 22. Extensor communis digitorum—to extend or straiten the fingers. Pig. 3,Text Appearing After Image:Front View of the Musoles. Fig. 4.Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
