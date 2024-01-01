rawpixel
Gladiolus childsii front cover for Childs' rare flowers, vegetables, and fruit for 1908. From the Henry G. Gilbert Nursery and Seed Trade Catalog Collection at the National Agricultural Library.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

