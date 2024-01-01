https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGnome with newspaper and tobacco pipe under a toadstool, with a snail above him and a tree frog in the glass by Heinrich SchlittOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976185View LicenseJPEGSmall 600 x 995 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGnome with newspaper and tobacco pipe under a toadstool, with a snail above him and a tree frog in the glass by Heinrich SchlittMore