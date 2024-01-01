rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976189
Campaign poster for 1860 U.S. presidential candidate John Bell and his running mate, Edward Everett
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Campaign poster for 1860 U.S. presidential candidate John Bell and his running mate, Edward Everett

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976189

View License

Campaign poster for 1860 U.S. presidential candidate John Bell and his running mate, Edward Everett

More