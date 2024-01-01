rawpixel
Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), Robin on a branch of cherry blossom. Collection of Japanese prints of Centre Céramique…
Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849), Robin on a branch of cherry blossom. Collection of Japanese prints of Centre Céramique, Maastricht, the Netherlands

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

