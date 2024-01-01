A diagram illustrating how to measure medicine accurately from 1926, using a graduated cylinder with fluid drams as the measuring unit (also called fluidrams, fluid drachms, or fluidrachms). Originally contained the caption "HOW TO MEASURE."No author information for illustration in source, or in original publication:The Art of Dispensing: a Treatise on the Methods and Processes Involved in Dispensing Medical Prescriptions] (10th ed.). London: Chemist and Druggist. 1926. p. 28. OCLC 429791028.Another version appears here, also without author information. Author remains unknown.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons