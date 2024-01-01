https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976390Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEros and Anteros with palm-leaf shaped torch, engraving from Carlo Cesio, after Annibale Carracci, um 1657, Galleria Farnese, Palazzo Farnese, RomeOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976390View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1094 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2219 x 2434 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEros and Anteros with palm-leaf shaped torch, engraving from Carlo Cesio, after Annibale Carracci, um 1657, Galleria Farnese, Palazzo Farnese, RomeMore