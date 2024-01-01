Identifier: philtrans01991591 (find matches)Title: A Dissertation on the Situation of the Ancient Roman Station of Delgovitia in Yorkshire; by John Burton, of York, M. D.Year: 1753 (1750s)Authors: Burton, J.Subjects: Proceedings of the Royal Society of London Philosophical Transactions of the Royal SocietyPublisher: Royal Society of LondonView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:. A Letter from Mr.)ak$\ Ames F.R.S.and Seer, of the Soc. Antiquar* to C. Mor-timer M. D. Seer. R. S> concerning a PlicaPolonica. Good Sir,Iliad May 28.^(/JSIE the 22d, 1746, in the Morning,747- j ^^ Hannah Coornes, a neat old Woman, whofc Hair for Plica Polonica, as it is calldjI fhewd the Society laft Thurfday, came and gave methe following Informations. That fhe was of a genteel Family in Staffordjhireywho had fufferd much in the Civil Wars > and thather Mother had her Hair grow in the fame manner,whofe Maiden Name was Alice Goldfmithh but herown Maiden Name was Hannah Bunby, born in theHay-marker, in the Parifh of White-Chapel and bap-tized at Aldgate on a Saturday the of June, 1645-.Her Mother, having fuch fort of Hair, ufed to combhers much to prevent it, till fometimes the Bloodcame: When the was about 14 Years old (he per-ceived it to grow thick juft about the back Part ofher Head, and at length grew to this matted longSubftancc I now faw it, of 109 Inches long. She faysphiltrans01991591Text Appearing After Image:17Note About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
