HAT is the greatest value that a motor car maypossess? Not power, not easy riding, not economynor luxury nor looks—but the ability to keep thesequalities through long years of service! The ability tostay young -that is what distinguishes the Westcott!And that is a quality which you will never discover bystanding beside the car and looking at it. No trialride nor reading of specifications nor any other of theordinary tests will prove it. But when after thousandsof miles of trouble-free running your past experiencesays that the symptoms of old age should begin toappear and yet your Westcott continues looking andacting like a youngster, it is then that you fully realizewhat a wise and profitable investment you have made. THE WESTCOTT MOTOR CAR COMPANYSPRINGFIELD, OHIO, U. S. A. Seven-Passenger SedanSeven - Passenger Limousine SedanFive-Passenger SedanSeven-Passenger TouringFive - Passenger TouringTwo-Passenger RoadsterText Appearing After Image:THE SATURDAY EVENING POST (Concluded from Page 78) need to be the slaves of the treaty. Theparliament may ratify it with or withoutchange, but the government had no rightto sign it. Among what might be called moderatedemocrats there are two shades of opinion. I think the agreement is good as it;tands, said a democrat to me, but whenthe Medjliss meets I shall be in favor ofsome modification. Even if there are nochanges to be made, the agreement is bet-ter than any practical solution we can offer.Possibly there is a danger to our independ-ence in the fact that the counselors arepractically all to be English, and, becauseof our sources of national life, the army andthe proposed railroad will be in the handsof an outside nation. But our present sit-uation is so poor that we should allow thatagreement if we can thus guarantee theprobability of reform in Persia. We oughtto encourage the entry of foreign capital ifwe can see that no combination of foreignPowers crushes us in fact if not in lNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons