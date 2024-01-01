rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Royal Gallery of Illustration poster for Arthur Sullivan and F.C. Burnand's Cox and Box, for the first professional production on 29 March 1869. Size: 33.2cm high by 41.5cm wide by Alfred Concanen.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976570

View License

