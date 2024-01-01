Tell Them to Make It a War Savings Christmas!whole: the image occupies the majority. The title is partially integrated and positioned in the upper centre, in red and in black, held within a yellow inset. The text is integrated and placed in the lower centre, in black cursive script, held within a white inset. All set against a green background. image: a shoulder-length depiction of Father Christmas, holding a card, with 'War Savings for Everyone!' written on it, in his left hand. He cups his right hand over his ear, listening to the portraits of three military personnel, representing the RAF, Royal Navy and Army, positioned on the left. The airman has a voice balloon containing the title message. The smiling portraits of a civilian man, woman and girl are depicted on the right. text: 'TELL THEM TO MAKE IT A WAR SAVINGS CHRISTMAS!' War Savings for Everyone! W.F.P. 330. ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL SAVINGS COMMITTEE, LONDON. PRINTED FOR H.M. STATIONERY OFFICE BY CHROMOWORKS LTD., LONDON51-4128.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons