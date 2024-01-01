https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976633Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInsignia of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (USA), adopted in 1969. Its design symbolizes the base's mission of support for the submarine force.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976633View LicensePNGSocial Media PNG 1080 x 1084 pxInstagram Post PNG 1080 x 1084 pxFacebook Post PNG 1080 x 1084 pxMedium PNG 1494 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 4413 x 4431 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Insignia of the U.S. Navy Submarine Base, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (USA), adopted in 1969. Its design symbolizes the base's mission of support for the submarine force.More