Title Stop Smoking-Come Out Smelling Like A Rose PosterDescription The poster "Stop Smoking-Come Out Smelling Like A Rose" shows an illustration of a professional woman, with a bouquet of roses, in place of her head, tossing a pack of cigarettes into a trash can. The title is in red letters on a purple background. The woman's suit is camel colored.Topics/Categories Historical, Graphics Risk Factors and CausesType Color, PhotoSource National Cancer Institute
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons