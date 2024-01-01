rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976645
Title Stop Smoking-Come Out Smelling Like A Rose PosterDescription The poster "Stop Smoking-Come Out Smelling Like A Rose" shows an illustration of a professional woman, with a bouquet of roses, in place of her head, tossing a pack of cigarettes into a trash can. The title is in red letters on a purple background. The woman's suit is camel colored.Topics/Categories Historical, Graphics Risk Factors and CausesType Color, PhotoSource National Cancer Institute

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976645

View License

