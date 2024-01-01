rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976665
Illustration of the Sherlock Holmes short story The Adventure of the Copper Beeches by Sidney Paget. Original caption was "I…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Illustration of the Sherlock Holmes short story The Adventure of the Copper Beeches by Sidney Paget. Original caption was "I AM SO DELIGHTED THAT YOU HAVE COME."

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9976665

View License

Illustration of the Sherlock Holmes short story The Adventure of the Copper Beeches by Sidney Paget. Original caption was "I AM SO DELIGHTED THAT YOU HAVE COME."

More