Pierce-Arrow auto ad, from 1919 magazine; found, scanned and uploaded by Infrogmation from copy of June 26, 1919 "Life" magazine in own collection.This file was transfered from en.wikipedia.org. The original file description page is (was) here.http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/b/b0/Pierce-ArrowColorAd.jpg (20:05, 27 June 2003) . . User:Infrogmation (Infrogmation) (User talk:Infrogmation (Talk) ) . . 273x327 (33471 bytes) (Pierce-Arrow auto ad, from 1919 magazine)
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons