"Each of the portions of food shown in the picture will give the body about the same amount of energy. They include: an ordinary serving of beans, 3 lumps of sugar, 1 large banana, 11 double peanuts, 1 large egg, 1 potato, 1 chop, 2 slices of bread, 1 orange, 2 apples, 2/3 of a glass of milk, 1 pat of butter, and an average serving of oatmeal."Identifier: healthylivin01wins (find matches)Title: Healthy livingYear: 1917 (1910s)Authors: Winslow, C.-E. A. (Charles-Edward Amory), 1877-1957Subjects: HealthPublisher: New York and Chicago, Charles E. Merrill companyContributing Library: Columbia University LibrariesDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge CommonsView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:Without food, a person soon becomes weak andsick and would finally die. Children need food, not only to keep the body goingfrom day to day, but to make it grow. All the growththat the body makes, as a child becomes a man orwoman, is built up out of the food. Do you remember that the first thing RobinsonCrusoe did was to swim out to the wreck and get somebiscuits to eat and some bread and rice and cheese?Do you remember how he shot goats and gatheredgrapes and caught turtles to eat, and how glad he waswhen the barley he had planted came up so that hecould make some bread? He knew that he could notkeep alive on the desert island unless he provided foodfor himself. The body gets a great deal of energy when we eat 82 HEALTHY LIVING certain kinds of food, while from others it can get veryHttle. You would have to eat several whole tomatoes,for instance, before you could get as much energy asone lump of sugar would supply. The men and womenwho study foods and the food needs of the body haveText Appearing After Image:Fig. 34.—Each of the portions of food shown in the picture will givethe body about the same amount of energy. They include: anordinary serving of beans, 3 lumps of sugar, i large banana,II double peanuts, i large egg, i potato, i chop, 2 slices of bread,I orange, 2 apples, ^j^^ of a glass of milk, i pat of butter, andan average serving of oatmeal. a way of measuring the amount of energy supplied bydifferent kinds of foods. They have arranged all thecommon foods in classes, according to the amount ofenergy they will supply. FUEL FOR THE BODY 83 The Importance of Different Kinds of Foods.—In or-der to be well and strong, it is not enough to have a cer-tain total amount of food energy. We must have alsoa proper variety of foods. The body needs certainspecial things which we can get from some foods andNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons