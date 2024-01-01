This is a photo of driver en:Mel Marquette's wrecked McFarlan racing car at the en:1912 en:Indianapolis 500. Marquette finished 19 in the race, two places ahead of en:Eddie Rickenbacker, who was put out of the race with a broken intake valve [1].TITLE: McFarlan 6 wrecked - IndianapolisCALL NUMBER: LC-B2- 2404-3[P&P]REPRODUCTION NUMBER: LC-DIG-ggbain-10443 (digital file from original neg.) No known restrictions on publication.MEDIUM: 1 negative : glass ; 5 x 7 in. or smaller.CREATED/PUBLISHED: [no date recorded on caption card](1912)NOTES: Forms part of: George Grantham Bain Collection (Library of Congress).Title from unverified data on caption card or negative sleeve.TOPICS: IndianapolisFORMAT: Glass negatives.REPOSITORY: Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USADIGITAL ID: (digital file from original neg.) ggbain 10443 [2]CARD #: ggb2004010443
