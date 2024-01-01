Identifier: humanbodybeginne00mart (find matches)Title: The human body. A beginner's text-book of anatomy, physiology and hygiene ..Year: 1884 (1880s)Authors: Martin, H. Newell (Henry Newell), 1848-1896 Martin, Hetty Cary, (from old catalog) joint authorSubjects: PhysiologyPublisher: New York, H. Holt and companyContributing Library: The Library of CongressDigitizing Sponsor: The Library of CongressView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:cartilage^ ox gristle^and not of bone. As the child grows, more and morebone takes the place of the cartilage; but even in old agesome cartilage remains. Moreover, a skeleton consistsnot merely of all the bones of a body, but of all thebones united together in their proper places. In ourbodies they are bound together by tough stringy connec-tive tissue. The skeleton of the living body, as distin-guished from a dead skeleton made of dry bones joinedtogether by wires, is therefore made up of three differentthings; namely, bones, cartilages, and connective tissue. 2. The Bones, two hundred and six in number (seetable, p. 22), form the hardest, and stiffest, and heaviest 1. What is a skeleton? What change takes place in the skeletonof a child as it grows ? How are the bones of a skeleton put together ?What are the materials of the living human skeleton ? 2. Number of bones in the skeleton ? What part of it do theymake? How do they provide support? Protection? How con-cerned in movement ?Text Appearing After Image:PLATE I.-THE BOXES, JOINTS, AIS^D LIGAMENTS. EXPLANATION OF PLATE I. A front view of a human skeleton with the ligaments and some ofthe cartilages in place.For the names of the bones see the description of figure 3. a Ligaments of the Elbow-Joint. b The Ligament which is connected to the ventral surfaces of the bodies of the Vertebrae.€ Ligament connecting the Innominate Bone to the Spine./ Ligament connecting the Innominate Bone to the Sacrum.g The Ligaments of the Wrist-Joint.h The connective-tissue Membrane which fills up the interval between the two bones of the Forearm.I A similar Membrane between the two bones of the Leg, and, lower down, I, ligaments of the Ankle-Joint.k A connective-tissue Membrane which fills up a hole in the Innominate Bone.n Ligaments of the Knee-Joint.o o Ligaments of the Toes and Fingers.p Capsular (bag-like) Ligament of the Hip Joint.q Capsular Ligament of the Shoulder-Joint. CARTILAGE.—CONNECTIVE, TISSUE. 13 part of the skeleton. United in various wNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons