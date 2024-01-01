rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976739
Cover of the Fall 1929 issue of Science Wonder Quarterly. Original copyright holder would have been either the artist, Frank R. Paul, or the publisher, Continental Publications.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

