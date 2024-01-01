https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCover of the Fall 1929 issue of Science Wonder Quarterly. Original copyright holder would have been either the artist, Frank R. Paul, or the publisher, Continental Publications.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9976739View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1161 x 1600 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCover of the Fall 1929 issue of Science Wonder Quarterly. Original copyright holder would have been either the artist, Frank R. Paul, or the publisher, Continental Publications.More