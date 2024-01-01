Yet another poster for American magician (Howard) Thurston and his assistants. This time he fancies a whippet. Thurston's greatest mystery: The vanishing Whippet Willys-Overland car. The wonder show of the universe. Promotional poster for Thurston by the Strobridge Lithograph Co., Cincinnati, New York, ca. 1925.From the Performing Arts Poster Collection at the Library of Congress More magician posters | More performing arts posters[PD] This picture is in the public domain.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons