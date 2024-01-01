Identifier: anatomydescripti1897gray (find matches)Title: Anatomy, descriptive and surgicalYear: 1897 (1890s)Authors: Gray, Henry, 1825-1861 Carter, H. V. (Henry Vandyke), 1831-1897 Pick, T. Pickering (Thomas Pickering), 1841-1919Subjects: Anatomy Human anatomy Anatomy, Surgical and topographicalPublisher: London : Longmans, GreenContributing Library: Francis A. Countway Library of MedicineDigitizing Sponsor: Open Knowledge Commons and Harvard Medical SchoolView Book Page: Book ViewerAbout This Book: Catalog EntryView All Images: All Images From BookClick here to view book online to see this illustration in context in a browseable online version of this book.Text Appearing Before Image:ually provided withvalves about an inchfrom its termination inthe innominate, just ex-ternal to the entranceof the external jugularvein. Tributaries.—It re-ceives the external andanterior jugular veinsand a small branchfrom the cephalic, out-side the Scalenus; andon the inner side of thatmuscle, the internaljugular vein. At theangle of junction withthe internal jugular, theleft subclavian veinreceives the thoracicduct; while the rightsubclavian vein receivesthe right lymphaticduct. The Innominate orBrachio-cephalic Veins(fig. 431) are two largetrunks, placed one oneach side of the root ofthe neck, and formedby the union of theinternal jugular andsubclavian veins of thecorresponding side. The Right Innomi-nate Vein is a shortvessel, an inch inlength, which com-mences at the innerend of the clavicle, and,passing almost verti-cally downwards, joins with the left innominate vein just below the cartilage ofthe first rib, close to the right border of the sternum, to form the superior venaText Appearing After Image:684 VEINS cava. It lies superficial and external to the innominate artery ; on its right sidethe pleura is interposed between it and the apex of the lung. This vein, atthe angle of junction of the internal jugular with the subclavian, receives theright vertebral vein ; and, lower down, the right internal mammary, right inferiorthyroid, and sometimes the right superior intercostal veins. The Left Innominate Vein, about two and a half inches in length, and largerthan the right, passes from left to right across the upper and front part of thechest, at the same time inclining downwards, to unite with its fellow of theopposite side, forming the superior vena cava. It is in relation, in front, with thefirst piece of the sternum, from which it is separated by the Sterno-hyoid andSterno-thyroid muscles, the thymus gland or its remains, and some loose areolartissue. Behind, it lies across the roots of the three large arteries arising fromthe arch of the aorta. This vessel is joined by the leftNote About ImagesPlease note that these images are extracted from scanned page images that may have been digitally enhanced for readability - coloration and appearance of these illustrations may not perfectly resemble the original work.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons